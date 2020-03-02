Berjasa congratulates PM Muhyiddin

JOHOR BARU: The Pan-Malaysian Islamic Front (Berjasa) party today congratulated Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on his appointment as the eighth Prime Minister and swearing-in last night.

Berjasa president Datuk Dr Ir Ts Badhrulhisham Abd Aziz (pix) hoped that his appointment would help end the week-long political crisis.

“Berjasa prays that Allah SWT will provide (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin Yassin with the guidance to lead Malaysia to become a peaceful, prosperous and stable country.

“Berjasa also hopes that the Prime Minister will form a Cabinet comprising leaders of integrity and credibility as well as being people-oriented so as to take on the responsibility to lift the nation’s agenda forward,” he said in a statement today.

Berjasa also expressed its gratitude to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for his Majesty’s courtesy, action and decision which reflected his concern, wisdom and fairness as the revered head of the nation.

“To all Malaysians, may the week-long political turmoil be an invaluable lesson for us to repent and appreciate the important role played by the King in the country’s administration.

“Berjasa urges everyone, in the future, to make wise and appropriate decisions in appointing truly qualified and credible leaders to head the country and not give room to those with personal agenda and bigotry as this can lead to a protracted political crisis that is detrimental to the people,” he added.

Badhrulhisham hoped that the unity among the various races in the country will continue to be strong and that all the people’s problems can be resolved through the wise approach by leaders of integrity. — Bernama