Berjaya Air buys world’s most modern Airbus Helicopters

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Air Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand), has purchased ACH160 and H175 helicopters from Airbus Helicopters.

Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder and chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan said the collaboration with Airbus marks Berjaya Group’s commitment to excellence for customers.

“These avant-garde helicopters will be a game changer and create a new business segment in the aviation industry,” he said in a statement today.

The ACH160 is a premium version of the new H160 helicopter which was certified by European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The ACH160 sets a new benchmark in corporate transportation as the most technologically advanced helicopter in its class.

Berjaya Air will be Malaysia’s launch customer for the ACH160. In the aviation world, a launch customer is an airline that takes the first delivery of a new type of aircraft.

The purchase agreement was signed by BLand chief executive officer Syed Ali Shahul Hameed and Airbus Helicopters Malaysia head of sales Laurent Cabrol.

The Airbus H175 belongs to the super-medium class of helicopters, combining long range with smooth flight qualities.

It is designed to meet the most demanding requirements of oil and gas industry, search-and-rescue, emergency medical and public services, offering new levels of comfort with the largest cabin in its class, as well as low in-flight vibration and noise levels. — Bernama