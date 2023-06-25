Berjaya Air signs for 2 ATR 72-600 with premium cabin interior

MALAYSIAN airline Berjaya Air has signed a Heads of Agreement to purchase two ATR 72-600 aircraft.

These aircraft will be configured in an “All-Business Class” layout, part of ATR’s new HighLine premium collection of cabin interiors.

The aircraft will feature a 1-1 seating arrangement with individual outboard side stowage. Delivery of the aircraft is scheduled for 2025 and 2026.

This acquisition will allow Berjaya Air to rebrand itself as a premium airline and expand its network to serve the group’s resorts and hotels.

The airline will operate the most environmentally friendly regional aircraft available from its main base at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport. Berjaya Air aims to provide passengers with a unique VIP experience, focusing on comfort, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

Berjaya’s owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan said: “Berjaya’s vision is to offer passengers a unique VIP experience, with the highest level of comfort and operational efficiency, while also focusing on sustainability. Our ATR aircraft equipped with the ATR HighLine collection will help us make the most preserved destinations accessible to our guests with the most comfortable, responsible and future-minded aircraft on the market.”

Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, CEO of ATR, added that the partnership with Berjaya Air showcases the versatility of ATR’s aircraft, which provide exceptional comfort, easy airport accessibility, and low emissions for regional routes.