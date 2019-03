PETALING JAYA: For the children of Pertubuhan Rumah Yatim Berkat Kasih, the Chinese New Year celebrations didn’t end until last Friday.

That was when they were presented with angpows by Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) CEO Datuk Seri Robin Tan.

Tan, together with the senior management and staff of BCorp, paid a visit to the centre as part of the Berjaya Cares Foundation (BCF) initiative.

The centre, located in Klang, provides two shelters — one each for boys and girls — to 32 children aged four to 18.

Founder Joseph Pang, 43, who has more than 24 years experience in dealing with neglected children, said his main aim was to provide a family-like atmosphere so the children could live a normal family life.

“We provide shelter, food, clothing, education and tender loving care for abused, abandoned, neglected and orphaned children,“ he said.

The centre also manages a food bank that provides monthly provisions to about 200 needy families, an urban gardening project and a volunteer training certification programme for those who are interested in becoming certified social workers.

Apart from the children, Tan also gave out angpows to staff and volunteers at the centre during his visit.

The children were also treated to a Kenny Rogers Roasters lunch and desserts from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Tan also commended Pang for his efforts in reaching out to abandoned children.

“I would like to comment Pang and his team of dedicated volunteers for their relentless efforts in reaching out to the less fortunate. I hope their unwavering dedication in serving the needy will continue to inspire others to do the same” he said.

BCorp has a multi-faceted approach in its corporate social responsibility initiative. The objective is to bring meaningful change to the communities in need.

Among others, BCorp supports educational programmes for underprivileged children and youth, community outreach programmes for the poor and aid to health-related causes, environmental awareness, international humanitarian efforts and causes to protect animals.

BCF is committed to supporting projects that adopt a more holistic approach to equip and help deserving communities build life skills that will empower them to create a more sustainable future for themselves.

Among the foundation’s core focus areas are supporting educational programmes and initiatives for underprivileged children and youths, outreach programmes for poor communities, as well as providing humanitarian aid locally and internationally.