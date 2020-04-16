Berjaya Cares distributes food to 1,100 needy families affected by Covid-19 and MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: As part of its community outreach programme, Berjaya Cares Foundation distributed food to 1,100 needy families affected by the Covid-19 outbreak and the movement control order (MCO).

The beneficiaries from the B40 group in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor received food supplies such as rice, cooking oil, mee hoon and biscuits, as well as fresh vegetables to last each family between three and four weeks.

“We hope this contribution will lessen the burden of these vulnerable families that are struggling to make ends meet due to loss of income since the implementation of the MCO,” said Berjaya Corporation Bhd deputy general manager corporate communications Shirley Quah.