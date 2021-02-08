Berjaya Corp executive director laid to rest

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corporation Bhd Executive Director Datuk Seri Azlan Meah Ahmed Meah (pix) was laid to rest at Taman Perkuburan Ukay Perdana in Ampang on Saturday.

He breathed his last at 4.30am on Saturday after a brief illness. He was 65 years old. He leaves his wife Datin Seri Zalina Razali and three children.

Berjaya Corporation Bhd executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan, Berjaya Corporation Bhd Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Robin Tan, Transwater Tenaga Sdn Bhd Executive Director Tan U-Jiun, Berjaya Land Berhad Chief Executive Officer Syed Ali Shahul Hameed, and other senior management staff of the group paid their last respects to Azlan Meah at his residence.

Azlan Meah was appointed to the Board of Berjaya Corporation Bhd as an executive director on Sept 15, 2005.

He studied at Bunker Hill Community College in Boston, US.

He began his career in the Berjaya Corporation group of companies in 1986 as a business development manager and was the senior general manager (corporate services and information) prior to his appointment as executive director.

He was also an executive director of Berjaya Group Bhd and a director of Berjaya Hills Resort Berhad, and held directorships in several other private limited companies in the Berjaya Corporation group of companies.

Throughout his 35 years of working in the group, Azlan Meah was primarily responsible for project coordination, mainly in public-private partnerships across all of the group’s industry interest, including consumer marketing and retail businesses, automotive licensing, IT infrastructure and products, education, financial services, green technology and environmental services. He was also actively involved in projects related to air transport, tourism infrastructure and recreational development.

As an executive director, he was significant in driving the group’s effective engagement in corporate and governmental relations, conducting networking and negotiations to facilitate new business ventures, as well as creating and enhancing value from existing core businesses within the group.

He was a valuable member of the board and contributed substantially to the growth and success of the group.

Azlan Meah had also represented the group in many charitable events as well as presented contributions and sponsorships on behalf of the group to various charitable organisations over the years.

He was a loving husband and father, and was known as a jovial and good-natured person to his colleagues and friends.