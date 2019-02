PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BCorp) has launched the “Program Jom Kitar Semula” at Kampung Kinjang in Chenderiang, Perak, In support of the Desa Harapan (Village of Hope) Programme by the Ministry of Rural Development.

The launch was officiated by Datuk Abu Bakar Haji Said, a representative of Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu. More than 300 people attended the talk on environmental issues, waste separation and recycling.

The programme, also includes an exhibition of handicraft items made from recyclable materials and demonstrations on composting kitchen waste and eco-enzyme making from fruit peels.

The one-year environmental education and recycling programme, which is a part of BCorp’s corporate social responsibility initiative, aims to raise awareness and to further enhance the understanding among the villagers on various environmental issues and concerns surrounding the village.

The programme also aims to reduce domestic waste by promoting the culture of recycling among the villagers and at the same time, address the waste management issues currently faced by the villagers.

BCorp executive director Datuk Zurainah Musa, said that BCorp is pleased to introduce this programme, which positively promotes recycling as a way of life, with the community in Kampung Kinjang.

“Apart from cultivating environment consciousness among the community, we hope the programme will help the village to achieve a satisfactory level of cleanliness through recycling activities,“ she added.