PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Group yesterday donated RM1 million to the Covid-19 fund, bringing the fund’s total to more than RM3 million.

BCorp chief executive officer Datuk Seri Robin Tan presented the cheque to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Prime Minister’s office in Putrajaya.

Commenting on BCorp’s contribution, Tan said: “This contribution is part of the Group’s CSR efforts to help ease the financial burden of Malaysians who have been infected with the Covid-19 virus and are currently hospitalised, and those under quarantine. Our hearts go out to the patients and their families and we hope that those who have contracted the virus will recover soon.

“The whole nation has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. As a Group with diverse business interests in Malaysia and in several countries around the world, BCorp is not spared the negative impact as the Covid-19 continues to spread. However, this is the time for corporate companies to come together to show their support and we hope more corporations will contribute to the Covid-19 Fund.

“We also commend the frontline medical teams who have been working very hard in handling this crisis and we hope that some of the funds can also be used to reward these selfless individuals.”

The Covid-19 Fund, which was launched on March 11, by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, is managed by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma). It is aimed at easing the burden faced by those infected by Covid-19.

The fund will provide RM100 daily to those who have no fixed income or are not being paid throughout the duration of the quarantine period and treatment.

The Covid-19 fund now has a total of RM3.125 million which includes a RM 1 million grant from the government and RM125,000 in donations from several government-linked companies and individuals.