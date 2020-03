PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Group today donated RM1 million to the Covid-19 fund, bringing the fund’s total to more than RM3 million.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in a Facebook posting, shared the heart-warming news which was attached with pictures of Berjaya Group CEO Datuk Seri Robin Tan Yeong Chin presenting the cheque to him.

I Berhad chairman Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong also donated RM1 million today.

The Covid-19 fund now has a total of RM3.125 million which includes a RM1 million grant from the government and RM125,000 in donations from several government-linked companies and individuals.

The fund was launched by Muhyiddin on March 11 and is aimed at easing the burden faced by those infected by Covid-19.

The fund will provide RM100 daily to those who have no fixed income or are not being paid throughout the duration of the quarantine period and treatment.