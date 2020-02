PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Air launched its inaugural flight from Subang Airport (also known as Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport or Subang Skypark Terminal) to Redang Island last Thursday.

Travellers can now embark on a seamless journey on the company’s new ATR 42-500 aircraft that flies you off to the white sandy beaches of Redang Island.

Take in more of what the island has to offer by staying at one of the two resorts under Berjaya Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Holding – The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort and Redang Island Resort.

“Our new direct flight will further enhance regional air connectivity and reduce travelling time to Redang Island,” said BHR chief operating officer Foo Toon Kee in a statement.

Previously, Redang guests would need to fly to the Sultan Mahmud Airport in Kuala Terengganu, and spend another 30 minutes to get to the Merang Waterfront Jetty by road to catch a one-hour boat transfer to the island.

“With this new flight, total travel time is greatly reduced by an average of between one and four hours.”

Additionally, passengers will enjoy privileges such as refreshments at the Naza Sky Lounge at Subang Skypark, personalised check-in, 15kg check-in luggage and 7kg hand luggage allowances, excess luggage storage, express boarding and on-flight refreshments.

As a supporter of sea turtle conservation on the island, the Berjaya aircraft carries a special livery. Branded as “Jojo”, it is named after a resident turtle at The Taaras, where lucky resort guests may spot Jojo and have a chance to swim with it when they go snorkelling or diving at the resort.

In view of promoting tourism in Redang, plans are under way for more direct flights, including from Singapore to Redang.

“In the pipeline are flights from Penang to Redang, and potentially Tioman Island in the near future,” the group added.

“Fly Me Away” half board packages start from RM2,388 nett per person (twin sharing), inclusive of accommodation at The Taaras, daily breakfast and dinner, return flights from Subang and Redang and return shuttle from the airport in Redang to The Taaras.

Book now until March 20, and enjoy a 10% early bird discount, valid for stays until Dec 31. You also stand to win a pair of return flight tickets and other prizes.

More details are available at www.thetaaras.com/fly-me-away