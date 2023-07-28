$!Berjaya’s affordable housing brings hope to families in need

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Land Berhad (Berjaya Land), together with Yayasan My First Home (YMFH) on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Berjaya Flagship Affordable Homes (BFAH), a Rumah Selangorku (RSKU) affordable housing initiative.

The BFAH project, set to launch in 2023 is a key component of Berjaya’s commitment to providing affordable housing to lower-income group and first-time home buyers.

The development is in the heart of Subang, a mature and thriving community, offering the advantage of a well-established neighbourhood and benefits of living among a vibrant community.

BFAH is a standout property that offers unique features to meet the needs of modern and discerning homebuyers with spacious units of 900 square feet plus a 5-room, 4-bathroom layout that is perfect for families of any size.

Its innovative dual key concept also allows residents to maximise space utilisation and tailor their living arrangements to match their specific needs.

The developer, Berjaya Land has a commendable track record of constructing affordable homes that cater to the needs of diverse communities.

Notably, its affordable housing portfolio includes Lanai in Bukit Jalil offering 648 Units, Arena Green Bukit Jalil offering 1240 Units and Akasia Berjaya Park in Shah Alam offering 220 Units.

These projects stand as testament to Berjaya Land's dedication to enhancing the quality of life for people from various walks of life.

The demand for affordable homes has been steadily increasing over the years as a result of urbanisation and migration to major cities.

The flagship development is intended to support the community and exemplifies the commitment of Berjaya Land and YMFH to providing safe, decent and affordable housing for all Malaysians under RSKU.