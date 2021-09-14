Berjaya Time Square KL helps shoppers to stay safe

PETALING JAYA: With the retail sector resuming business following the easing of restrictions by the National Security Council, Berjaya Times Square KL (BTS Mall) is taking the necessary measures to ensure a safe shopping environment for its shoppers.

In addition to the mall’s frequent sanitising of its public areas and lifts, four handwashing stations have been installed at the ground floor of the mall’s main entrance for the convenience of shoppers to wash their hands before entering the building or after completing their shopping.

Shoppers need not go all the way to the mall’s toilets just to wash their hands. The wash basins are equipped with auto-shut taps and auto soap dispensers so that users can avoid touching the taps and dispensers. More handwashing stations will be installed at various other locations within the mall in due course.

Speaking on the initiative, Executive Chairman of Berjaya Times Square Sdn Bhd, Tan Sri Vincent Tan said: “As we all know, one of the main ways of curbing the spread of the Covid-19 virus is to frequently wash our hands with soap and water. Most visitors are reluctant to go to the toilets just to wash their hands as toilets are frequented mostly to answer the call of nature.

“Besides, toilets are not the most pleasant to be in. In this regard, the wash basins installed at the external area of the mall will provide convenience and easy access for our shoppers to wash their hands. This is an additional initiative on our part to help our shoppers keep safe.”

BTS Mall continues to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures set by the government which include scanning of the MySejahtera QR code for contact tracing, temperature taking at all entry points, hand sanitising, mandatory wearing of face masks upon entering the mall, and placing of social distancing markers.

Strategically located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, BTS Mall is Malaysia’s largest inner-city shopping mall measuring approximately 3.5 million square feet. It houses Berjaya Times Square Theme Park – Malaysia’s largest indoor theme park with 12 major rides and thematic attractions, Ampang Superbowl – one of the largest bowling centres in the country with 48 lanes, as well as retail outlets, cafes and restaurants.