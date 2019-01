KUALA LUMPUR: In the spirit of giving and as part of their CSR undertaking, Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur shared the prosperity and light with some 30 children from Bodhi Homecare in Cheras to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Entitled “An Auspicious Spring” the CSR initiative saw the team at Berjaya Times Square treat the kids to a day of unbridled joy.

They were treated to a scrumptious lunch and then a trip to the mall’s famous indoor theme park where they enjoyed its many attractions and rides.

Apart from that the management at Berjaya Times Square also presented the home with washing machines, rice cookers and other household appliances.

On hand to present the items were Berjaya Times Square CEO Chryseis Tan and its executive director Koh Huey Min.

In conjunction with the mall’s lunar new year celebrations shoppers can look forward to an array of activities.

As soon as you enter the mall’s main facade, guests will be welcomed with hundreds of “red lanterns in the air” which will get shoppers right in the mood for the new year.

Guests will also see a life sized water town which is a replica of the Zhouzhuang water town where they can stroll along and enjoy the festive mood.

From Jan 12 to Feb 6, there will be a host of activities planned such as paper cutting and clay doll making workshops. There will also be Chinese Orchestra, Lion Dance and Chinese can dance performances and many more.