KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya University College will be setting up a new faculty called the Faculty of ISTEM (Industry, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) next year.

Berjaya University College vice-chancellor Emeritus Professor Walter Wong said the faculty would not be offering the traditional chemical, civil, mechanical, electrical and electronic engineering courses.

“Today, Malaysia has almost lost its manufacturing industry. But fortunately, we are still strong in the services industry,” he said at Berjaya University College’s first Alumni Homecoming Fundraising Dinner on Sunday.

Instead, the university college will offer programmes like industrial engineering, that focuses on productivity, efficiency and cost effectiveness, production planning and design, as well as the latest development in supply chain management.

“We also do not plan to offer courses in computer science or business information systems, but instead offer programmes that teaches system transformation, big data, business analytics, blockchain and more.

“These are the new and niche programmes this institution will offer,” Wong said.

The institution will also be offering two postgraduate programmes, namely Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

“The second programme is in response to China’s One Belt One Road Initiative, where digital technology has taken over logistics and supply chain management.

“It is very scientific and professional,” Wong said.

Sunday’s event saw Berjaya University College presenting RM10,000 to the Dignity for Children foundation, as part of the fundraising efforts.

The alumni were served food prepared by current students of the university.