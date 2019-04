KUALA LUMPUR: Bernama editor Adnan Jahaya died today at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar, Perlis. He was 58.

He is survived by a widow, Hasnah Hashim and two sons Ahmad Helmi and Abdul Razak.

His brother Azrulhisham Jahaya said Adnan died of a heart attack at about 11.40am.

Adnan had served as Perlis Bernama Bureau chief and Bernama Photo editor.

Adnan, who was from Bintong, Perlis, was transferred back to his hometown in mid-September 2018 due to his health problems. — Bernama