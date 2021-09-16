Bernama introduces Twitter Spaces session with Tan Sri Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR: Starting tomorrow (Sept 17), Bernama will hold a discussion session on Twitter Spaces, featuring Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa. (pix)

The session, entitled ‘Bersama Annuar’, will be his first appearance on the game changer interaction and communication space, Twitter Spaces.

It aims to deliver information more efficiently with direct communication with the people.

Broadcast for an hour, starting at 9pm, Annuar will interact with followers of @bernamadotcom, which currently has over 950,000 followers.

Co-hosted by Bernama TV’s Wan Syahrina and Bernama Radio’s Hanie Hamid, they will discuss the topic entitled ‘Keluarga Malaysia... Mencari Persamaan?’.

According to his previous tweet, Annuar said he would drive the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia with the principles emphasised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, namely being sensitive to current needs, responsible and trustworthy, and restoring the people’s confidence.

One of the measures to restore the confidence of the people is by giving the public access to interact with him.

The weekly session ‘Bersama Annuar’ will air on Twitter Spaces for 12 episodes, until December.

Spaces is a new feature introduced by Twitter for account users to have live audio conversations and discussions with their followers on the social site.

