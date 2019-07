KUALA LUMPUR: Bernama Radio and Bernama News Channel (Astro 502) will broadcast a special interview with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) in conjunction with his 94th birthday today.

Bernama Radio is scheduled to air the interview at 11am and repeat it at 1.30pm and 5.30pm while Bernama News Channel (BNC) will telecast it at 11.30am and repeat it at 2.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

BNC, besides being available on Astro 502, can also be viewed over Unifi TV 631, MYTV 121, websites http://bernamanewschannel.com/, www.bernama.com as well as YouTube.

In the interview with presenter Amar Yusoff, Dr Mahathir shares his secret of maintaining good health, and his hobbies.

He also recalls his younger days, growing up in Alor Star in a multi-racial neighbourhood, and talks about his favourite singer.

The prime minister also identifies the world leaders he looked up to.

Dr Mahathir, who came back after retiring in 2003 to be the prime minister again in May last year, explains the measures the government is taking to revive the national economy and the time required to position Malaysia on the right track. - Bernama