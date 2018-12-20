Bernama-RTM-Japen digital portal to be set up

JOHOR BARU: A digital portal is to be set up under a joint venture among the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Information Department (Japen) to tackle the challenges of the digital media.

Announcing this today, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said Bernama, RTM and Japen had the manpower and infrastructure which can be upgraded with new technology, enabling the three agencies to compete with existing digital media.

“We are looking at how to set up a joint-venture project among the Information Department, Bernama and RTM so that we can provide digital services. I want to make sure that we can compete with other media, especially social media.

“As we can see, there are now many new portals which draw much interest because they bring breaking news to the public fast.

“This is something we are looking at and studying. Perhaps by the first quarter of next year, we will make an announcement. This is among the plans we will implement next year,“ he told reporters at the Johor Broadcasting Department office here.

He said the three agencies must always be at the forefront in providing information to the public and compete with other media on the digital platform.

“We need to find a mechanism to ensure that we are able to break news ... probably can be done through Twitter, Facebook and after that to carry the news carried by Bernama and subsequently by our news TV channel,“ he said.

Citing Channel News Asia as an example, Gobind said the news channel has taken a similar approach by presenting news through the digital platform and has actively used its Twitter platform.

“We must always be ahead in providing news to Malaysians, and the news must be verified, accurate and legitimate.

“This is why the collaboration among the three (agencies) will be very helpful and prevent duplicity. We do not want a situation where there is too much manpower when we can use the workforce judiciously,“ he added. — Bernama