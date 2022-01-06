Bernama, RTM need to create new ecosystem in information delivery

KUALA LUMPUR: Government news agencies such as Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) need to create a new ecosystem in the delivery of information.

Communications and Multimedia Minister (KKMM) Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the two agencies should compete with other media platforms, while remaining as the trusted source of reliable real-time comprehensive and accurate news for the public.

“Bernama and RTM should not act as a government entity. They should be the main players in the centre of the ring and accept the reality that they need to compete with other media platforms such as social media, portals and private media companies.

“Take it as a competition. We have to be better than them. We need to look at the new ecosystem, how we function and the need to remain a news agency that is trusted, reliable, and effective,“ he told reporters after delivering the 2022 New Year’s message for KKMM at Angkasapuri here today.

He expressed the hope that this could be realised with the appointments of Khairdzir Md Yunus as Bernama Editor-in-Chief and Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud as the new Director-General of Broadcasting.

Earlier in his address, Annuar congratulated Khairdzir, Che Roslan and other senior officers in departments and agencies under KKMM on their new appointments, which took effect this month.

Annuar also expressed confidence of KKMM and its agencies making a more excellent performance this year as the ministry had the capability and capacity. — Bernama