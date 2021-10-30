Bernama to help train sign language interpreters for TV stations - Annuar

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) will help train sign language experts, who will subsequently be placed as sign language interpreters at television (TV) stations, said Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the decision to provide sign language interpreter services in news segments of all television networks, including the private sector, was to ensure that people with disabilities (PwD) had the same right to receive information.

“The decision was a result of discussions with PwD associations and Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, who is also the chairman of Bernama.

“I agree as PwDs have the right to get the same information as everyone else. The services of sign language interpreters are now only used by certain stations, especially RTM.

“From now on, all television stations that we issued the licence to, including private stations, must use the services of sign language interpreters to facilitate PwDs access to information,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the Ketereh UMNO Division’s Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings’ delegates annual conference here today.

Finance Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, when tabling the Budget 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, announced that in efforts to facilitate access of the disabled to the media, all television networks, including the private sector, will provide sign language interpreters in their news segments.

He said that the initiative, with the assistance of Bernama, would enable PwDs to keep up with the latest news and information.-Bernama