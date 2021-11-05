Bernama trained 18 sign language interpreters, so far

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) has trained a total of 18 sign language interpreters, so far in line with its intention to help the government produce more sign language interpreters who meet the international standard.

Its chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) said producing people who are proficient in sign language is important to the country as currently, there are only about 30 sign language interpreters for 50,000 people.

“We (Bernama) have already started the training and will continue with three sessions next year to ensure there is no communication gap between persons with disabilities (PwD) especially the deaf and those with no disabilities.

“God willing, we may also discuss with the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) to see how we can make students more understanding towards PwDs,“ she said.

She told reporters after receiving the letter of appointment as Distinguished Fellow of the Media and Communication Centre (Comet) at AbdulHamid AbuSulayman Kulliyyah of Islamic Revealed Knowledge and Human Sciences (AHAS IRKHS) at IIUM Gombak Campus here, today.

Ras Adiba was commenting on Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s statement on Oct 30 that the news agency will help train sign language experts, who will subsequently be placed as sign language interpreters at television stations.

He said the decision to provide sign language interpreter services in news segments of all television networks, including the private sector, is to ensure that PwDs have the same right to receive information.

Meanwhile, Ras Adiba described the move by the Ministry of National Unity to introduce the teaching and learning of sign language as a third language at Perpaduan kindergartens next year as a new chapter in the field of education.

The ministry said the teaching of the third language would be implemented at all the 1,781 Perpaduan kindergartens under the Perpaduan Kindergarten Early Childhood Education Plan 2021-2030. -Bernama