Bersatu accepts Wan Saiful’s resignation as Information Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu has accepted Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s resignation as information chief effective today, said party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin said Wan Saiful made a verbal application to relinquish his post this morning, and would submit his resignation letter later today.

“After our discussion this morning, he agreed to give up the post, effective today.

“This does not mean we are saying he is guilty or not guilty, but just to set a standard as he is facing (court) charges. This will avoid any misconception towards Bersatu,” said Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman.

Muhyiddin was speaking to reporters after attending the launch of the PN MPs’ Turkiye-Syria Earthquake Mission and Aid Fund at the Parliament building here today.

