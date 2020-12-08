Bersatu agrees to strengten cooperation with PAS

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council meeting yesterday agreed to strengthen the party’s cooperation with Pas through Perikatan Nasional in an effort to maintain political stability at the national and state levels.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said the meeting chaired by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin agreed that all decisions pertaining to the establishment of the new Perak government would take into account the stance of other parties in Perikatan Nasional, and PAS in particular.

“During the meeting, the council once again expressed regret over the motion of confidence vote for the Perak Menteri Besar which was proposed by Umno, but not supported by Umno and Pakatan Harapan in the recent Perak State Assembly sitting,“ he said in a statement lastnight.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the Bersatu deputy president and Chenderiang assemblyman, lost the motion of confidence in him when only 10 voted for, 48 against, and one abstained.

The motion was tabled by Pengkalan Baru assemblyman from Barisan Nasional (BN) Datuk Abd Manap Hashim.

The Perak assembly comprises 25 BN assemblymen, all from Umno, 16 from DAP, Bersatu (five), Amanah (five), PKR (three), PAS (three), Gerakan (one) and an Independent.-Bernama