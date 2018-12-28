Bersatu annual general assembly opens tonight in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will hold its second annual general assembly over the next three days, beginning with the simultaneous opening tonight of the meetings of its Srikandi women’s wing and its Armada youth wing.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to open the meetings of the two wings at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

In all, some 1,600 Srikandi and Armada delegates will attend the two meetings which are scheduled to end tomorrow evening.

Also scheduled for today is a special meeting of the party’s Supreme Leadership Council chaired by Muhyiddin.

Tomorrow night, Prime Minister and Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to open the annual general assembly of Bersatu, a component of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition that is also comprised of PKR, DAP and Amanah.

Dr Mahathir is scheduled to deliver his policy speech at the PICC Plenary Hall. Some 1,550 delegates from 135 Bersatu divisions throughout the country will attend.

The assembly will resume on Sunday with a speech by Muhyiddin, followed by a debate session of the delegates.

The highlight of the assembly will be the winding-up or adjournment speeches by the party leaders including Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin.

This Bersatu annual general assembly is the first to take place after the PH coalition assumed power following the 14th general election in May. — Bernama