SERDANG: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has approved amendments to the party constitution following the conduct of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) at MAEPS, Serdang, today.

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said among the amendments made include recruitment of non-bumiputera as party members, however, they can only be committee members by appointment and not through party elections.

“Many of the members don’t agree to changing too much and have stated their stand. We accept their stand and we incorporate it into our amendment,“ he said at a press conference after the conclusion of the EGM today.

He also said the other amendment to the party constitution was whether there will be a “one member, one vote” system for all party levels.

“We decided to only hold it for branch and division level only, while the election of the top posts and supreme council members will maintain the delegates system,“ he said.

Later, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the party may postpone its party elections to a later date to accommodate some upcoming party clean-ups before the polls can be conducted.

“These include cleaning up the membership roll and letting the amendments to the party constitution take effect by the RoS before we can conduct a poll again,“ he said.

He also said if these exercises were conducted swiftly, Bersatu might call for an election by end of this year.

“Otherwise, we aim to hold the elections no later than June 2020,“ he added.