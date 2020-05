KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) did not act in haste against former party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other parliamentary members in the party despite calls for action to be taken against them sooner.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said any action taken should be fair to all parties and in accordance with the party constitution.

“No individual is above the party constitution. I trust and believe that Bersatu will continue to be strong. We have faced many challenges since the beginning of the party establishment.

“We have been through thick and thin in the struggle. What is important is that we do not strive for any individual, but for religion, the people and country,” said Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu acting chairman, in a statement today.

Yesterday, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin told a special media conference that Dr Mahathir and the four MPs were not expelled from the party, but their membership was automatically nullified for breach of party constituiton.

Hamzah said the membership of Dr Mahathir, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, supreme council member Dr Maszlee Malik, Armada (Youth) chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah had automatically ceased when they sat with the opposition bloc in Parliament on May 18.

Meanwhile, in the statement, Muhyiddin also advised party members to remain patient and be calm in facing the situation following the nullification of membership of the five members.

“Of course we are saddened by the choice made by Dr Mahathir not to be with us in the party struggle as decided by the Supreme Council.

“Tun (Dr Mahathir), together with is followers, chose to continue working with Pakatan Harapan despite the party having decided otherwise. If that is Tun’s choice, I wish him success,“ he said.

Muhyiddin called on Bersatu members to close rank and together with him, to strengthen the government for a more secure and prosperous future for Malaysia.

He also called on party members to pray to be given the strength to face challenging times.

— Bernama