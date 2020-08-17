Bersatu elections: Rina Harun retains Srikandi chief’s post

KUALA LUMPUR: Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) has retained her position as Bersatu’s Srikandi chief for the term 2019-2022 in the party elections for the women’s wing yesterday (Sunday).

Bersatu Election Committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said, meanwhile, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin would helm the vice chief’s post.

“A total of 11,609 delegates voted during their respective divisional meetings.

“Of the 168 divisions that were eligible to convene today, three failed to convene due to the lack of a quorum,“ he said in a statement last night.

Syed Hamid said the delegates also picked the Permanent Chairman, Deputy Permanent Chairman and 15 Srikandi Committee members in the party’s inaugural elections.

Following are the results of the election for Srikandi office bearers for the term 2019-2022:

Permanent Chairman: Datin Ida Harlina Ikhwan Nasir

Permanent Deputy Chairman: Ruhaya Mohamed Yusof

Chief: Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun

Vice Chief: Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

Committee members:

1. Faizah Baharom

2. Datin Ema Syuhaili Mohamad Sukor

3. Dayang Norhayati Titing @ Amoi Titing

4. Redonah Bahanda

5. Datuk Junaidah Kiting

6. Puteri Holijah Muhamad Rali

7. Nor Azah Abdul Aziz

8. Mizma Appehdullah

9. Zeti Zanariah Masiran

10. Norhaninawati Mohd Yusof

11. Raja Mis Sariah Raja Hamzah

12. Mek Zaharah Husain

13. Jawahir Husein

14. Juliana Abdul Ghani

15. Neng Hayati Haytullah Md Ali

— Bernama