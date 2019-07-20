Bersatu extraordinary general meeting to discuss party constitution amendments

SERDANG: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) have gathered at MAEPS here today to hold an extraordinary general meeting to discuss amendments to the party constitution.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the amendments will help set the direction of where the party is going and will help strengthen the party’s hold in politics based on the latest developments.

“I would like to thank Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir for heading the committee that leads the party constitutional amendments,“ he said in his opening speech of the extraordinary general meeting.

Some of the proposed amendments to the party constitution include that postponement of party elections should not be for more than 18 months than the original election date, and for branch level elections to be held every two years instead of the original three.

The party also proposed that members who are aiming to contest the party’s top post of chairman, president and deputy president must be a member for at least three years and have been a supreme council member or division chief for one term.

Meanwhile, Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the political party plays a role in setting the political agenda of the country.

“It will be decided whether those that govern the country in a good manner or in a bad manner,“ he said.