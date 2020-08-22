Bersatu has confirmed readiness to join Muafakat Nasional: Takiyuddin

KOTA BARU: PAS has received a letter from Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the party’s readiness to join Muafakat Nasional (MN), its secretaty-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said.

“Today I can confirm that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has responded to the letter stating Bersatu’s readiness to join the Muafakat Nasional political pact.

“I have received the letter on behalf of the PAS president and it is confirmed Bersatu has agreed to join MN. The only thing is that so far, the three parties have not held any official discussion. We may have one soon,“ the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said.

On the Sabah state election next month, Takiyuddin, who is also Kota Bharu member of Parliament said MN has not decided on the number of seats to be contested by the respective component parties.

“MN has about two weeks to finalise on the list of candidates and seats to be contested in the polls involving 73 state seats,” he told reporters after officiating a student assistance scheme programme, here, today.

Commenting on Perikatan Nasional (PN) registration, Takiyuddin said PN was still waiting for approval from the Registrar of Societies (RoS), adding that PAS is one of the sponsoring party of the new political coalition.

When asked by reporters on the alleged violation of a 14-day mandatory quarantine by Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali on his return from Turkey in July, Takiyuddin said an investigation should be conducted to determine if there is a case.

“Lets leave the matter to the authorities such as the Health Ministry and police, to investigate and decide,” he said. - Bernama