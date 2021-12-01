Bersatu info chief: No plans to oust PM

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu is not plotting a political coup to replace Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob.

In a statement today, Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan asked if the former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was attempting to distract the country’s attention away from a court verdict on his appeal in the SRC International case.

“Najib said Bersatu is plotting to topple the prime minister. I deny this. This is slander,“ he said.

Wan Saiful also took a swipe at the former Finance Minister saying that not everyone behaves like the latter and wants to topple others.

“Is it not strange that the slander comes from Najib? These are words from an experienced individual who is responsible for bringing down a prime minister, along with his colleagues. Does he think that everyone behaves like him?”

Yesterday, Najib alleged that Bersatu is plotting a political coup so that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin could be reinstated as the prime minister.

Muhyiddin was forced to step down after 17 months in power after 15 Umno MPs withdrew support for him as prime minister in August.