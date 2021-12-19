Bersatu launches flood relief fund to help victims — Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has launched a flood relief fund with an initial amount of RM1 million to help affected victims nationwide, said its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

He said the proposal to set up the fund was based on the recommendation of the party’s Supreme Council.

He added that party members were also urged to contribute whatever amount they could afford so as to ease the burden of those affected by the disaster.

“I have also instructed all party machinery and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) component party machinery to go to the affected areas to assist the victims once the party’s fourth Annual General Assembly (AGM) ends today.

“If anyone has to go back after attending the assembly or even have to go back now, then go. We will not hold you back, what is important is the people. We are a party that supports and always cares about the people’s problems,” he said.

He said this when launching Bersatu’s fourth AGM at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today.

Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman, also expressed his sadness over the floods that have hit several states.

He said the Bersatu AGM today had to go on to fulfil the requirements under the party’s constitution and the Societies Act 1966. — Bernama