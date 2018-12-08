Bersatu leadership reminded not to curb individuals joining party

KULAI: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president today reminded party leaders not to block any individuals from joining the party.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this was because the party was still in need of more members to strengthen its position as well as to champion its agenda.

“We want more personalities, more members as more people are prepared to contribute (to the party). Our journey is still a long way off, we are just two years old. So obviously there are many things we should be doing,” he told reporters after opening the Johor Bersatu Convention here today.

Muhyiddin who is also Home Minister said Bersatu is an open party and is unlike other earlier parties which was found practising dirty politics and subsequently lost in the general election.

“Bersatu does not practice this policy. We want to increase our members. After they have joined and want to set up more branches, it is up to the leadership at the division level,” said Muhyiddin.

“Do not let division leaders curb the opening of branches as they are afraid of being opposed in future. This is a dirty political practice of the other earlier parties. They were doing so to avoid being challenged,” he said.

Muhyiddin said for example in Johor, Bersatu now has more than 180 branches and hoped the number would increase in future as there would be more posts offered.

“Initially I thought (180 branches) was good as we were new. Nonetheless, in future, we hope the number of branches will increase,” he said.

On other issues, Muhyiddin said he did not see the credibility in the allegation that some quarters are attempting to change the Johor Menteri Besar.

“So far, from my view, the Menteri Besar has been doing his job. As with other Menteris Besar, there are many challenges as they are still new and there are many matters to attend to.

“But to ensure politics in the state is stable, the position of Menteri Besar should not be questioned,” he said when commenting on the unhappiness of the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim yesterday on parties allegedly trying to change the Johor Menteri Besar.

On the convention, Muhyiddin said he had outlined the interest of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in having a Bumiputera Agenda in a new framework according to the contexts of new Malaysia.

He said PH could not cast aside the agenda in whatever situation as many from the Bumiputera community especially Malays were still asking for an assurance of their future or whether their position would be defended.

“They have yet to get a clear idea of our policies, so I do not feel hesitant to stress that we should have the concept of shared prosperity or mutual prosperity as well as taking into account other interests, “ he said. — Bernama