Bersatu lodges report against PM and DPM over ‘threats’ and election ‘bribes’

PETALING JAYA: A police report has been lodged by a Bersatu member against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over remarks made by the two premiers recently.

Kuala Lumpur Bersatu Youth chief Safwan had accused Anwar of threatening to investigate his political opponents if they did not “return money and assets stolen from the rakyat.”

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Anwar is alleged to have said this during a speech at a ‘Jelajah Madani’ programme in Machang, Kelantan.

A report was lodged against Zahid over his announcement last Friday on RM500,000 in grants for youths in Terengganu, where he had allegedly asked voters to vote for the ‘blue and red wave’ at the upcoming Aug 12 state elections.

Safwan claims Anwar had abused his power by using information as Prime Minister and finance minister to threaten Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders.

He also claimed that Anwar’s speech that has since gone viral had given a negative perception about PN and also accused the Prime Minister of threatening to use enforcement agencies to carry out selective investigation and prosecution against the opposition coalition.

Adding on Zahid, Safwan in the news report said there was an abuse of power on the DPM’s part for promising more funds to the electorate if the state government favours them, adding it was an election offense as it “constituted a bribe”.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Zahid’s remarks were not constituted as an offence as the allocations were federal-level initiatives.

Meanwhile, Anwar also defended Zahid saying that the funds had nothing to do with the polls and the government can’t just stop making any important announcements just because of the election.