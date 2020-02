KUALA LUMPUR: The long awaited Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) meeting together with independent MPs Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and co has ended with several of them exiting Yayasan AlBukhary to go for the Friday prayers.

However, interim Prime Minister and Bersatu chairperson Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who arrived at 9.10am to chair the meeting, has not exited the building at press time.

It is not known what transpired at the meeting but it is believed they were meeting to discuss the various possibilities following the fluid political movements after Mahathir announced a special Parliamentary sitting to determine who gets the majority to become Prime Minister.

However, Pakatan Harapan came out with a statement saying this announcement should wait until the Malay Rulers meet the Yang Dipertuan Agong which is happening today.

Meanwhile, Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof announced that there will not be a sitting on March 2 unless there was a decree by the Yang Dipertuan Agong to do so.