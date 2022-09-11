Bersatu member sacked for helping BN candidate campaign

PASIR SALAK: The membership of Bersatu party member, Ramelle Ashram Ramli who helped a Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate campaign in the 15th General Election (GE15) has been revoked automatically.

Perak Bersatu secretary, Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin said that helping an opponent in the GE campaign was considered a breach of discipline and giving the party a bad image.

“We have received reports on Ramelle helping another party in its campaign, hence immediate disciplinary action was taken against him.

“Ramelle should have known that he could be axed by the party for such behaviour as provided by the party’s constitution and that is clear,“ he told Bernama when met here yesterday.

Ramelle was said to have campaigned for BN candidate for the Pasir Salak parliamentary seat, Khairul Azwan Harun, and this has gone viral. The latter is also Pasir Salak BN treasurer.

In the GE15, BN is fielding Khairul Azwan, the Pasir Salak UMNO division deputy head. The seat was previously held by Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

Tajuddin, who is also the division chief and former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, had served the Pasir Salak parliamentary constituency for three terms since 2008.

Khairul Azwan will be facing PH candidate Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz from PKR and Jamaluddin Yahya (PAS) representing PN, while GTA is banking on Zairol Hizam Zakaria from Putra. - Bernama