Bersatu not affected over PBM defections

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu will not be affected by its elected representatives joining other parties, said the party information chief.

Wan Saiful Wan Jan was responding to reports that some of his party members have joined Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

“It’s a no loss for us and Bersatu will not be affected by this new development. In the meantime, we will continue to fight and push for integrity, good governance, anti-corruption and abuse of power policies to benefit all, regardless of race or religion. It will also continue to grow with more and more members each month,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Saiful also pointed out that those who join other parties will also have their memberships automatically revoked.

It was reported that Perak assemblymen A. Sivasubramaniam and Paul Yong have joined the recently launched PBM.

They joined Bersatu in March last year, after leaving DAP following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020.

Others included former PKR Wanita chief Haniza Talha as deputy president I, Meluan assemblyman Wong Judat as deputy president II and Tebrau MP Steven Choong as senior vice-president I. Haniza is a former Selangor state executive councillor.

Earlier, there were reports that plantation industries and commodities minister Datuk Seri Zuraida Kamaruddin may head the party.

However, the Bersatu Supreme Council member and former PKR vice-president said she had not received any such offer.