Bersatu not interested in rejoining PH: Mohd Radzi

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has no intentions whatsoever to rejoin the Pakatan Harapan coalition, its information chief Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (pix) said.

He said the Bersatu Supreme Council, as the highest executive body in the party, had decided in its meeting on Feb 23 to leave PH and cease any form of cooperation with the coalition.

“Any attempt to initiate cooperation between Bersatu and PH goes against the party’s official decision. It is the responsibility of every party member to abide by this decision and to implement the party’s policies,” he said in a statement here today.

He was responding to the statements issued by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu which appeared to give the impression that Bersatu was keen to rejoin PH.

Mohd Radzi, who is also Education Minister, also stressed that Bersatu Deputy President Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir’s call for party members to consider working with PH again was his personal view and not the official stand of the party.

“I would like to remind all party members who join other coalitions that their actions are against the party’s stand and that in accordance with Article 10.2.3 of the party constitution, they stand to lose their party membership with immediate effect.

“As such, every party member must abide by the party’s official stand that was made collectively via methods and channels in line with the party’s constitution,” he said.

At the same time, he said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had no right to be a signatory in the joint statement dated May 4 issued by PH, Bersatu and Parti Warisan Sabah, adding that it was an act that defied the party’s stand. — Bernama