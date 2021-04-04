Bersatu open to work in Muafakat Nasional coalition - Wan Saiful

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is open to collaborating with Muafakat Nasional (MN), said its Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

He said that the party emphasised unity in political cooperation, but at the same time wanted to strengthen the existing Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

“Our (Bersatu) attitude is that we are always open. We always put unity first. We want the existing coalition to be maintained,” he said when asked by reporters about Bersatu’s openness to work in MN, a coalition comprising PAS and UMNO.

He said this when met after the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) meeting here. Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chaired the meeting earlier yesterday.

Umno had previously announced that it would cease cooperation with Bersatu in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Wan Saiful said Bersatu’s agenda was clear, namely, to create a political coalition in the country and at the same time form a stable government and bring about improved welfare of the people.

He also said that Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin would issue a statement related to the MPT meeting.- Bernama