IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) has called for a representative each from among the state assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS to appear before him today over the political crisis in the state.

A member of Dewan Negara Perak, Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini said the palace was waiting for the representatives of both parties to appear before Sultan Nazrin at any time today to hear their stand on the formation of a new state government.

“UMNO president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Perak Umno Liaison Committee chairman, Datuk Saarani Mohamad have informed about the latest status this morning and this status presented (to the Perak Sultan) needs to be convincing.

“Therefore, the Sultan has summoned a representative of Bersatu and PAS respectively to appear before His Royal Highness any time today,“ he said.

On the swearing-in ceremony for the new Perak Menteri Besar, Mohd Annuar said this would only take place after Sultan Nazrin was convinced of a simple majority obtained to form the next state government.

Earlier, when met by reporters, Ahmad Zahid said after the audience granted by Sultan Nazrin, he had presented the name of the candidate from Umno for the post of Menteri Besar.

Without naming the candidate, he said the individual not only had majority support, but even more than that.

The Perak State Legislative Assembly has 59 elected representatives and the simple majority required is 30.

Besides Saarani, another name touted for the post of Menteri Besar is Rungkup assemblyman, Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya.

The post has been left vacant after Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu stepped down last Saturday when he failed to obtain majority support from the assemblymen in a vote of confidence at the assembly sitting on Friday.

The motion on vote of confidence was tabled by Datuk Abd Manap Hashim (BN-Pengkalan Baharu), with Ahmad Faizal only obtaining the support of 10 assemblymen while 48 were against him and one abstained.

The Perak state assembly comprises 25 representatives from BN, DAP (16), Amanah (5), Bersatu (5), PKR (3), PAS (3), Gerakan (1) and Independent (1). — Bernama