KUCHING: A Sarawak party leader said today Bersatu and PAS have given the assurance that the two parties will not contest the 12th state election, which can be held any time from now, but will support the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition.

Tan Sri Dr James Masing, president of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), said the assurance was given by Bersatu president and acting chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang during a two-hour-long meeting of leaders of parties in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) plus GPS alliance in Putrajaya yesterday.

This assurance not only will clear the way for GPS to fight the opposition head on, but it is a good sign that PN component parties respect and honour their commitment to assist Sarawak GPS when PRN12 (the 12th state election) is called, he said in a statement. — Bernama