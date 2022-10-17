Bersatu-Pejuang cooperation needs to be discussed with all parties: Hamzah

PUTRAJAYA: Matters pertaining to the political cooperation between Bersatu and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) in the 15th General Election (GE15) need to be discussed by all parties including Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said if Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is willing to work with Pejuang then he needs to bring the matter to the party’s highest meeting.

“We can’t easily say yes because we still have friends in the coalition,” the Home Minister told a press conference after launching the 2022 National Registration Day here today.

Previously, Muhyiddin said Bersatu was ready to consider cooperation with Pejuang in GE15 if the party was serious about the matter.

PN comprises of Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP).

Meanwhile, Hamzah said political parties could hold talks and campaigning activities provided they comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and laws set by the authorities. - Bernama