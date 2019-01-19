Bersatu Perlis leadership crisis solved: Secretary-General

KUALA LUMPUR: The leadership crisis within Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Perlis has been resolved, said the party’s secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

Without giving more details and explanation on the matter, he said the party’s main concern now was to move forward and restructure their northern state leadership.

“”I will be in Perlis by end of this month and I will advise them accordingly. The issue has been settled ... just to restructure internally and move forward,” he told Bernama.

Marzuki who is also the Deputy Foreign Minister was asked on the latest update pertaining to the issue which began when its secretary, Wan Saiful Wan Jan was dropped from the state leadership line-up for alleged health reason.

However, Wan Saiful then claimed that he had been dropped for other reasons involving the integrity of the Perlis Bersatu leadership.

Bersatu headquarters then made a decision to take over the running of Perlis Bersatu temporarily until the problem is resolved.

The party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir had stated earlier that the statement by Wan Saiful on him being dropped due to a crisis of integrity in the leadership of Perlis Bersatu should be taken seriously after a police report had been lodged. — Bernama