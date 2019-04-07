Bersatu’s decision to enter Sabah timely: Muhyiddin

PENAMPANG: The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) decision to spread its wings to Sabah was timely, based on the overwhelming response from the people in the state, said its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the gathering of Sabah Bersatu supporters in red shirts at the launch of the party yesterday was the biggest he had ever seen since the party’s formation two years ago.

“The arrival of Bersatu in Sabah is at the request of the people of Sabah and to respect the request, Bersatu leaders held talks with friends in Sabah including the leadership of the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and finally we decided to establish Bersatu in Sabah.

“Bersatu’s entry in Sabah is to strengthen the existing government leadership in Sabah led by Warisan president (Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal) and supported by the Pakatan Harapan leaders in the state.

“Surely with the establishment of Bersatu branch in Sabah, the political situation in the state should not only be solid and stable, but it will also facilitate closer working relationship between the existing state government’s leadership and the federal government so that Sabah to continue to develop in the future,” he said.

The launch of Bersatu branch in Sabah today was officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is also the party’s chairman, and attended by some 30,000 supporters.

Muhyiddin also expressed his hope that the Sabahans who were Bersatu members, to embrace the spirit of the party’s struggle in upholding the truth to ensure Malaysia as a country of integrity and respected.

He also hoped that spirit of the party’s struggle be felt throughout Sabah and the Bumiputera rights and positions in the state would remain secure without affecting the rights of other races in Malaysia.

“Bersatu is not Umno 2.0 ... Bersatu is Bersatu. We have left the past struggle and migrated.

“Your support to join the Bersatu’s struggle is an excellent decision that shall give us many benefits for the present as well as the future,” he said. — Bernama