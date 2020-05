KUALA LUMPUR: The decision of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to leave the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and form a new political coalition with other parties reached at the Supreme Council meeting on Feb 23 is clear and does not need to be disputed.

In a joint statement today, 27 Bersatu supreme council members and state leadership chiefs stressed that the party fully supported the formation of Perikatan Nasional (PN) as a coalition of political parties, which uphold objectives contained in the PN memorandum of understanding.

“For the sake of the people’s well-being and the country’s political stability, we agree that Bersatu joins Perikatan Nasional.

“We also wish to state our undivided support for the Perikatan Nasional government under the leadership of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” said the statement. - Bernama