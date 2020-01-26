Bersatu’s Mohd Redzuan eyes veep post

MALACCA: The state’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (pix) intends to contest for one of the three vice-presidential posts in the first party election this year.

Mohd Redzuan, who is also a member of Bersatu’s Supreme Council, said the decision was made based on the demand and support of grassroots at the state and central levels.

The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister said the Bersatu vice-president’s post was the best platform to bring the aspirations and trust of grassroots to Bersatu’s top leadership and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council.

“I intend to strengthen the party leadership through grassroots support. At the same time, I will also defend the Masjid Tanah division chief’s post in this election because it was previously appointed by the party’s top leadership and I am one of the 12 founders of Bersatu in the 14th general election,” he told reporters after the submission of nomination forms by candidates here today.

Meanwhile, Bersatu Melaka deputy chief and State Industry, Trade and Investment Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said he was also considering vying for the vice-presidency urged by the grassroots.

Mohd Rafiq, who is also party supreme council member said the decision on whether to contest for the Bersatu vice-presidency or not will be announced in the near future.

In the meantime, he will be defending the Tangga Batu Division chief’s post which was being challenged by Melaka Bersatu ordinary member Dzulkarnain Saiful Nathan.

Currently there are only two Bersatu vice-presidents, Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman and Datuk Abdul Rashid Ansari, as Datuk Hamidah Osman quit the party on Sept 16, 2017.

Nominations for the Bersatu elections began today with branch-level meetings to take place from Feb 15 to March 29, with the divisional meetings scheduled to begin on April 18.

Bersatu will hold its annual general meeting and assembly for four days starting June 25, with the new party leadership line-up to take the stage. — Bernama