GEORGE TOWN: The decision of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to spread its wings to Sabah should be discussed at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Leadership Council meeting, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix) said.

Lim, who is also Finance Minister, said just like the admission of former Umno members into Bersatu, the decision for Bersatu to venture into Sabah should be discussed by the Council as agreed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself.

“Let’s wait for the meeting to be held, then we will decide,” he told reporters after attending the Chinese New Year open house organised by Air Itam Assemblyman’s Service Centre here today.

On Friday, Mahathir, who is also Bersatu chairman, was reported to have said that the party had agreed to open its branch in Sabah.

He said the decision was merely to provide an avenue for former Umno members who do not wish to join Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) to join Bersatu. — Bernama