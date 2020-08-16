Bersatu’s participation in Muafakat Nasional has been agreed in principle - Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu ) participation in Muafakat Nasional has been agreed in principle, said Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said currently, the Muafakat Nasional steering committee is working out the charter and memorandum of understanding between PAS and Umno.

“We have offered Bersatu to join Muafakat Nasional, the wish has been conveyed by Umno President, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS President, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to the Bersatu president.

“Then we were told by Muhyiddin that the Bersatu Supreme Council has discussed the matter and is ready to agree to accept the views of the Muafakat Nasional,” he told reporters after handing over licence to traders at Batu Muda here today.

Annuar said the oral agreement by Bersatu to join Muafakat Nasional was brought to the Muafakat Nasional Steering Committee Meeting, which then decided to extend an official invitation to Bersatu this Thursday to join Muafakat Nasional.

On the charter and memorandum of understanding between PAS and Umno being prepared by the Muafakat Nasional Steering Committee, he said the process should be carried out in stages.

Muafakat Nasional is an alliance between PAS and Umno to unite the Malays, apart from forming a stable political core.

Meanwhile, in response to a question raised by Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir whether Muafakat Nasional will appoint Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as its chairman, Annuar said the three parties in the coalition would celebrate co-existence and there would be a struggle for chairman’s post.

“We no longer use the old political system, now we have ‘migrated’ far ahead using politics termed as ta’awun and ta’yush politics.

“The concept of Ta’awun is from fighting to cooperating and Ta’ayush is respecting the principle of co-existence,“ he said.

Annuar said Mukhriz’s political philosophy is out-dated by 20 years, compared with the new politics of Muafakat Nasional.

“...follow the Muafakat Nasional model, tolerance, no problem. Seven by-elections, with all candidates from BN, no more candidates from PAS, but PAS still cooperate and that is the new model,“ he added.

He also said that although BN has the most seats, the alliance continued to support Muhyiddin as prime minister, which is in line with the new political model.

“If we you follow the normal model, it has to be Umno (as the prime minister). When the time comes, perhaps tomorrow, Bersatu may give Umno the post of Prime Minister,“ he added. — Bernama