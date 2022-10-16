Bersatu Sabah has not received resignation letter from Wetrom: Hajiji

KOTA MARUDU: Sabah Bersatu has yet to receive a letter regarding the resignation of Bandau state assemblyman Datuk Wetrom Bahanda, who is alleged to have left the party.

Sabah Bersatu Leadership Body chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the matter was only known through social media after it went viral yesterday.

“We have actually not yet received (a letter on) his resignation from Bersatu, I as the state Bersatu Leadership Body chief have not received any letter yet, but from what we have heard and seen from social media, it seems like that.

“No matter what, I am confident that the Kota Marudu Bersatu Division (of which Wetrom is the head) will continue to exist and fight together with the component parties of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in Kota Marudu,“ he told reporters after attending the GRS Tour of the Kota Marudu parliamentary constituency here, today.

Yesterday, a video went viral on social media showing Wetrom’s announcement to join Warisan and become the party’s candidate for the Kota Marudu parliamentary seat in GE15.

However, when contacted by the media, Wetrom said he would hold a press conference on Tuesday or Wednesday regarding the matter.

Wetrom was previously appointed as Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department under the state government led by GRS-BN.

Hajiji, who is also the Chief Minister of Sabah, said he was confident that the members of Bersatu in Kota Marudu would support the GRS candidates for parliamentary seat contests in GE15.

In GE14, PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) won the Kota Marudu seat with a majority of 1,774 votes.

Hajiji also hinted at putting Ongkili as the GRS candidate to defend the Kota Marudu parliamentary seat in GE15.

“Insya Allah.. we have discussed and I think there is no problem, he is an experienced leader who has fought for the state of Sabah at the federal level,“ he said. - Bernama