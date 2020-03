PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya (pix) has been sacked by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to The Malaysian Insight (TMI), Marzuki confirmed today that he has received the termination letter signed by Muhyiddin yesterday.

The portal also said the letter did not provide the reason for his sacking, but stated that it was in accordance to the party constitution.

Attempts to get Marzuki’s confirmation by theSun were unsuccessful.

He also reportedly said he will consult party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the matter before making any public statements.

Marzuki is known to be a staunch supporter of Mahathir, and has sided with the former prime minister during the political maneuverings that resulted in seeing Muhyiddin appointed as the eighth Prime Minister.