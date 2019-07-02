Bersatu Srikandi chief Rina harun yet to decide on defending post

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) has yet to decide whether to defend the post of chief of the women’s wing, Srikandi, of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) at the next party elections.

Rina, who is the Rural Development Minister, said she would only make a decision after the extraordinary general meeting of the party on July 20.

She said she wants the EGM to proceed smoothly as it will discuss several proposed amendments to the party constitution.

“I am also involved in giving my views, including in a committee chaired by (Bersatu deputy president) Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir. The important thing is to get the amendments done for the good of the party; let’s wait until after July 20,” she told Bernama.

Rina said several agendas of Srikandi have to be attended to, especially on its leadership and administrative management, without just being focused on winning elections.

“This time, we want to produce many leaders good at administrative management, to be the voice for women, promote Srikandi as the eyes and ears of the government and create more women entrepreneurs,“ she said. — Bernama